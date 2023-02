FHSAA GIRLS STATE SOCCER CHAMPIONSHIP

CLASS 6A REGIONAL SEMIFINAL

Chiles 3

Gulf Breeze 5

Final/OT

CLASS 5A REGIONAL SEMIFINAL

Lecanto 1

Lincoln 7

*Lincoln faces the winner of Arnold/Clay in the regional final, which they will host Tuesday, February 14th

CLASS 3A REGIONAL SEMIFINAL

Florida High 0

PK Yonge 3

Maclay 0

Bolles 3