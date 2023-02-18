Lincoln girls soccer falls in state semifinals to Mariner

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Lincoln girls soccer team has already made history this season. The Trojans are in the state final four for the first time ever, and on Friday, they hosted Mariner for a shot to play in next week's Class 5A state title game.

The game was tied 0-0 until late in the second half, when Ryleigh Acosta scored to give Mariner the lead, and eventually, the 1-0 win.

"That happens. That's why we play this game," said Lincoln head coach Jono Williams. "Sometimes it goes your way and sometimes it doesn't, but they left it all on the field and never gave up. They prepared so well this week. It was right there, but it just didn't fall your way. That standard is set now, so it's up to other classes to fall in line."

Lincoln finishes the year 15-3-2.