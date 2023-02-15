Lincoln girls soccer advances to first state semifinal after regional final win

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Lincoln High School and Arnold girls soccer teams are familiar foes. Tuesday night's Class 5A regional final was their third meeting this season, but a lot more was on the line Tuesday night as the winner sealed up a spot in the state final four.

The Trojans scored early off a Paige Churchill penalty kick, and she did the rest of the work. The senior recording a hat trick in the 3-0 win, a victory that sends the Trojans to the state final four for the first time in program history.

"Obviously a tense game, so it hasn't really sunk in yet, but I'm extremely proud of them," said head coach Jono Williams. "They battled. It didn't quite go our way early, but we refocused at halftime and that second half was pretty impressive. It's tough to play a team you've beat twice in the regular season and they came out and they gave us a heck of a game."

The Class 5A state semifinals are set for Friday, with Lincoln's opponent and location to be determined.

