Lincoln football team motivated to work hard this summer

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The first day of practice for high school football teams in Florida is August 2nd. the time they're putting in now though is arguably the most important. The summer months is when you work to get bigger, faster, and stronger, and that's what the Lincoln Trojans are focusing on.

"Just seeing them after that Atlantic Coast game last year, they knew we let one slip away that we shouldn't have," said offensive coordinator Travis Cole. "They're all a little more locked in then I've ever seen them."

"We want to be the best group to come out of Lincoln for a long while," added rising senior Rohan Goulbourne. "We have plenty of stars on the team. Plenty of people that can make it happen."

The Trojans on their third coach in as many seasons, but their new head coach? A familiar face. Jimmie Tyson has been on the staff since 2017, first as defensive coordinator, now as the man in charge.

"They knew the standards. They knew what I was looking for," said Tyson of his transition to head coach. "Nobody ever got shaky, everybody just kept working, just kept pushing forward and that's why we're at the point we're at right now."

A point they didn't see last year, as COVID axed spring and most of summer conditioning, and this go round, the Trojans are taking full advantage of it.

"We feel like they're where they should have been this time last year just now," said Cole.

"I'm just excited to put a product out and let all the fans see what we have to bring to the table," added Tyson.

The Trojans open the season August 20th when they travel to University Christian.