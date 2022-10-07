Lincoln football standout receives Under Armour All-America jersey

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — To see some of top high school football players in the country, all you have to do is look to the Under Armour All-America game. Every year, close to 100 of the best seniors are selected to compete at the highest level.

Lincoln's Raylen Wilson is one of those guys this year. The Georgia commit received his jersey Thursday morning, and said it means a lot to be recognized so early in his career. He is just the third Trojan to receive the honor, and he can't wait to represent in front of a national audience come January.

"This is the start of my legacy. Just building off of my dad's legacy. He set the foundation for me and my siblings and I'm just carrying on what he taught us," he said. "It feels great to be a part of legacy of the great players before me. I plan on continuing on building on that legacy."

This year's Under Armour All-America game is set to be played January 3rd in Orlando. Wilson said as soon as it's over, he'll head to Athens to begin his collegiate career with Georgia.