Lincoln, Florida High work to get better together ahead of Disney Duals

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — For athletes, there is no break, even in the summer. Some high school wrestlers in Leon County, will be tested this weekend at Disney Duals down in Orlando. They've spent all week training for the national tournament, and when you're trying to better yourself, it doesn't matter what school you're from. The goal is to just get better.

"The thought process of a rising tide raises all ships is kind of the though process here," said Florida High head wrestling coach Clay Allen.

Florida High is training with Lincoln this week before the two head to Orlando for Disney Duals.

"It's cool being in here with people who are our rivals during the season just to talk to them and wrestle and get to know them and try to get better with them," said Lincoln wrestler Vaniel Caceres.

"I'm training here with people I've wrestled with in tournaments and stuff," added Florida High's Nicholas Roeder. "I've lost to them before and I've won against. I've seen them improve against me, and I've improved against some of them."

Rivalries aside, it's a chance for everyone to get a little bit better.

"Just getting that opportunity to hang out with each other and then the kids get the opportunity to know each other," said Allen. "They start rooting for each other and making friends out of the deal."

"We do face off in the season, but it is cool to join up to get ready for this bigger tournament," said Roeder.

Part of getting better is facing better competition.

Clay: "In our pool we have a school from Ohio, we have a school from Montana."

That's exactly what they'll face this weekend.

"It's fun to go out there and see what they're made of, and try to prove what you're made of, what Florida is made of," said Caceres.

Something these two schools look to prove together.

"This right here in hugely beneficial for a lot of these guys because they get an opportunity to wrestle and practice with other guys," said Allen.

"All the wrestlers are a team, even if they're your rivals," added Caceres. "You go out there and work hard and try to get each other better."

Better today, so they can be better tomorrow. Both teams kick off competition Friday, the tournament lasts until Sunday.