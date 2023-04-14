Lincoln flag football sets sights on the postseason

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — District tournaments begin next week for flag football teams in the state of Florida, and the Lincoln Trojans are entering the postseason as one of the best teams in Class 1A.

The Trojans are 11-3 on the year, 3-0 in district play. They're lead by a talented group of seniors, a group that's played together for a while, and one that's been working hard for success in the postseason since their freshman year.

"I'm excited about what we can do," said head coach Brandon Youmans. "We haven't won a district championship since 2018. To be back on that level of play, and in that realm, it's exciting for me and the coaching staff and the girls as well. We're looking forward to making a run."

Tournaments start on Monday. State championship games are held next month in Jacksonville.