Lincoln celebrates two signings Tuesday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tuesday was a happy signing day to not one, but two, Lincoln Trojans. Trojan soccer stand-out Paige Churchill celebrated her signing to Flagler, while Landyn Snowden announced she'll play beach volleyball at Moorhead State.

Both said they are excited for the next chapter in their athletic careers, and know just how special it is to have the chance to compete at the collegiate level.

"The coaching staff is just so special there, and it was really cool meeting all the players, and it felt like a family," said Churchill of why she chose Flagler. "It's something I'm excited to be a part of."

"Whenever I started beach volleyball, I realized this was the sport I wanted to stick with," said Snowden. "Because I started later than most people, I wasn't sure I would get to play it further than high school, but then when I was, I was thrilled for that."