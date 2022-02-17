Lincoln boys basketball ready to begin regional play on the road

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The road to Lakeland and the state final four begins Thursday for boys basketball teams across the state of Florida. The Lincoln Trojans made back to back trips in 2016 and 2017, but haven't made the trip since.

They've fallen short, including last year's heartbreaking loss on a buzzer beater in the region finals. This is a team that's locked in. They face a good Fleming Island team on the road Thursday night, a team they're been working hard to be ready for.

"We just have to play very well, our transition defense has to be on point," he said. "They're bigger than we are, which most teams are, so we definitely have to box out. They do a great job with the pressure defense, so we have to take care of the ball. We have to hope we're fortunate enough to knock down some shots. It all comes down to basketball to knocking down some shots if you do all those other things well."

Lincoln's match-up with Fleming Island tips off at 7:00.