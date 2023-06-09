Lincoln basketball hosted kids basketball camp

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Andy Colville's youth basketball camp was a staple for years at Godby High School. Coach is set to enter his second season at Lincoln, and camp is back in session.

His first week of the co-ed youth camp wraps up Friday, where kids ages 5 to 15 learn the skills of the game, and to give Big Bend youth something to do, and improve their game, is why he does it.

"I've always said you get better pretty much from March to November, and the November to March during the season," he said. "If you want to be a player, this is when you try to get better. To be able to give back to the community, and give a reasonable price for a camp for the kids here is a great thing for our program and the kids."

For more information on the camp, click here.


