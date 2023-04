Lincoln baseball walks it off against Tate on senior night

Posted at 9:16 AM, Apr 08, 2023

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Lincoln baseball team topped Tate 4-3 on senior night thanks to a freshman Lucas Cannady walk-off single that scored Garrett Harper.

