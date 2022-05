Lincoln baseball, softball advance in state playoffs

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — FHSAA BASEBALL STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

CLASS 5A - REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

Pine Forest 3

Lincoln 4

*Lincoln advances to the regional finals at Columbia on Monday, May 16th

FHSAA SOFTBALL STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

CLASS 6A - REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS

Winter Springs 3

Chiles 0

CLASS 5A - REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS

Ponte Vedra 0

Lincoln 1

*Lincoln advances to the regional semifinals against Gulf Breeze on Tuesday, May 17th

CLASS 1A - REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

Franklin County 0

Wewahitchka 2

Sneads 5

Liberty County 20

*Liberty County advances to the regional finals at Wewahitchka on Tuesday, May 17th

Lafayette 1

Fort White 3

Union County 10

Madison County 6