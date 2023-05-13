Watch Now
SportsHigh School Sports

Actions

Leon's Ritter signs to play football at Florida A&M

Welcome to the Highest of Seven Hills Andrew Ritter, as the Leon running back and full back signed his letter of intent to play for the Rattlers Friday.
Posted at 1:10 PM, May 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-13 13:10:48-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Welcome to the Highest of Seven Hills Andrew Ritter, as the Leon running back and full back signed his letter of intent to play for the Rattlers Friday, and on his birthday no less.

FAMU is a school he said is the perfect fit. Academics are a big priority for Ritter as he has a 4.3 GPA, and with a strong engineering school and a strong football program to look forward too, he said he's ready for the next chapter.

"I wanted a place to continue my academics where I could actually learn something and do something of value, and play football," he said. "When I saw FAMU, and coach Simmons showed good interest in me, and he actually valued me, I thought it was the perfect choice."

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming