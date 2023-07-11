Leon's Raven Hall signs with Coastal Alabama Community College

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Monday saw a happy signing day over at Leon as Raven Hall put pen to paper to continue her career on the hardwood.

Hall announced that she is headed to Coastal Alabama Community College, and the forward made it clear that she is pumped to be taking her talents to the next level.

"I was relieved at first, because I was very stressed out, thinking I wasn't going to go to college for basketball, thinking I was going to go to a community college just to go to one, and that is not what I wanted to do," said Hall. "I did want to further and play basketball at the collegiate level, so I was very excited once I signed."

An exciting opportunity for Hall who is ready for all that Alabama has to offer.