Leon's Patrick Koon setting records, but taking everything in stride

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Patrick Koon is the latest in a long line of talented Leon County cross country runners. The Leon High School junior won the Class 3A individual title a season ago, and then capped things off in the spring by winning the 3,200 meter state title.

This season, he's setting records, and he told ABC 27 he's not done yet.

"Consistency is the biggest thing," he said. "Not getting injured and just listening to your body. It tells you a lot of important things."

He's listened all right. Koon now owns the second fastest cross country time in Florida high school history after clocking 14:43 at a meet last week.

"Obviously running that fast it's pretty special to be able to do, and I felt great doing it."

He's far from finished.

"I still have a lot of work to do in the season, the season is not even close to finish yet," he said. "Just knowing I have a lot of work to do and going hard each day."

Koon has a state title to defend, both in cross country and track and field, and he has other goals too.

"I think I want to break the ARP (Apalachee Regional Park) record, which is 14:59, and I think that was set by another Leon runner. To be able to do that, that'd be something I have my goals set on."

Goals he's ready to accomplish, by taking everything in stride.

"I don't get caught up in what everything means," he said. "I try to enjoy each day and being around great people. I recognize there's a lot of great runners out there, and I'm not the only good one. I humble myself like that, like you're competing against a lot of really great guys, and you can't take anything for granted."

Enjoying the process, and the moment, when it comes. Koon plans on running in national meets after this high school season wraps up, district meets begin October 17th across the state of Florida.