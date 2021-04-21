Leon's goalkeeper signs with Suffolk University

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Leon keep Xander Balog didn't let much by in his senior season. He was one of the area's best with 78 saves in 12 games. On Tuesday, he showed everyone how his hard work has paid off.

Balog is taking his talents to Boston, where's he'll play for Division III Suffolk University. He admits it's been a tough year to get recruited. The dead period made it difficult to talk to coaches, but he stuck it out, and he says he couldn't imagine landing anywhere else to continue his career..

"Perserverance. You have to push through what you can and can't do," he said Tuesday. "You have to know your limitations I guess. Getting here was that much more of an achievement. It's been a dream of mine for at least three years. Getting here has been an adventure and a journey and I'm just glad I'm here."

Balog said he's thinking about majoring in business.