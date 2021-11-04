Leon volleyball tops Gulf Breeze to advance to regional finals

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Since 2015, Leon volleyball has known nothing less than the state final four. The Lions, who finished state runner-up in 2020, are a couple wins away from making it a seventh straight year. To advance, the number two team in the state in Class 6A needed to get by Gulf Breeze in the regional semifinals Wednesday night.

Gulf Breeze took the first set, but the Lions fought back to take the next three, winning 3-1 to advance to Saturday's Class 6A regional finals.

"When you come off a state runner-up that hits home," said head coach Angie Strickland. "These kids have stewed on that for a year and there's no sting that burns a little bit more than coming out of a state championship not the state champion. Having to hold on for another year. We have eight seniors and it'll be up to the them to get us through on the next round."

The Lions travel to Ponte Vedra, who's ranked number on in 6A, Saturday for the region final. The winner heads to the state final four.