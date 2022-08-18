Leon volleyball set to host Preseason Classic

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Leon High School volleyball team is consistently one of the top teams in the state of Florida. The Lions were state champions in 2019 and state runners-up in 2020. Last season, they fell in the elite eight.

Leon is set to host an eight team preseason classic this weekend, a first chance for many on this year's squad, which boasts just two seniors, to play at the varsity level. Leon graduated a talented, experienced senior class, and head coach Angie Strickland is excited to see how this year's team looks this weekend.

"I think the biggest thing about a preseason classic is just to see what you have, what you need to work out, especially when you're playing high caliber teams before you go into this season and the win loss record starts," she said. "So many kids are new to this team, new to the philosophy, the expectations so, it'll be fun to see what they're capable of doing by the end of the season."

