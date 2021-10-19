Leon volleyball ready for run at state

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WTXL) — For high school volleyball teams in the state of Florida, the road to a state title begins this week when district tournaments begin. There are 29 days to go until the state finals begin in Fort Myers, and for the 2019 state champion Leon ladies, just like every year, it's state championship or bust.

The Lions are ranked second in the state in Class 6A, fourth in the state regardless of ranking. Leon is hosting the 6A District 3 tournament and are enjoying a bye. They don't play until Thursday, which is an advantage head coach Angie Strickland enjoys as it gives her team a chance to perfect their craft and check out the competition.

"We already cranked it up a notch in a lot of different ways," she said Monday at practice. "Going into the last stretch, letting them enjoy their last, senior night, and their last couple home games in town. Coming off Phoenix, Phoenix was huge for us. Letting that go a little bit and letting them enjoy, but we really just tightened it up going into today."

Leon faces the winner of Lincoln and Gainesville High School, who play on Tuesday.