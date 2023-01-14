Leon track and field athlete signs with Georgia Southern

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Friday was a busy day at Leon High School, as the Lions celebrated the signing of Alexandria Kennedy, who is one of the best jumpers in the state. Kennedy, a seven-time All-American and a national champion.

Friday she made the announcement that she will be heading to Statesboro to continue her career at Georgia Southern. It's a day that means a whole lot, and for the future Eagle, this moment is one she has wanted for a long, lone time.

"Once I started track in the second grade, it was always my dream to be able to perform at a collegiate level and hopefully one day compete with the best and go pro, things of that nature," she said. "I just really hope that me going to Georgia Southern helps me with my track career and my academic career and allows me to grow as a person overall. Georgia Southern had a real good environment, it was family oriented. I really love the coaching staff and the home feel, and I feel like I can really grow as a collegiate athlete at Georgia Southern."