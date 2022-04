Leon, Sneads capture beach volleyball district titles in inaugural season of "sanctioned activity"

Posted at 11:30 PM, Apr 28, 2022

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — 1A District 1 Title Game Sneads 4, South Walton 1 1A District 2 Title Game Leon 4, Lincoln 1

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.