Leon long jumper sets records, becomes viral sensation

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Leon High's Curtis Williams is a five-time AAU long jump National Champion. His goal this season? To win his first title at the high school state meet, and he's setting records and becoming a viral sensation as he works to accomplish that.

"Usually when I post something, I get like two thousand, one thousand views, a hundred and something likes."

This post was different.

"In ten minutes, it had a thousand views, and I was like whoa." Williams posted a video of him at a meet at Chiles. In it, he almost jumped out of the pit.

"It's also a testament to the hard work he puts in throughout the off-season and practice every day," said coach Wendell Jones.

Williams jumped 7.66 meters, or just over 25 feet, which the top long jump mark in the state of Florida and good for the top ten nationally.

"Curtis is the type that will tell you he's going to do something and go out there and attempt to do it," said Jones. "That's just his mentality."

"I really want to jump 26 [feet], because that's my goal for the end of high school, but I'm fine with the 25 [feet] for right now," added Williams.

The high marks and the viral fame are great, but what Williams really wants is a state title.

"His freshman year he finished sixth," reflected Jones. "Sophomore year he filed two really big jumps and ended up finishing third. That's a really big goal of ours."

A goal he's willing to jump out of the pit to accomplish. The district meet for Williams and Leon is set for April 17.