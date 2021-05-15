Watch
Leon long jumper caps off historic season by signing with Florida State

Posted at 11:30 PM, May 14, 2021
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Curtis Williams is a five-time long jump national champion, and finally, he can add state champion to his resume.

Williams captured the 3A long jump title last week, jumping 25 feet 5.25 inches, a state meet record. The celebrating continuing Friday, as Williams announced he is going to compete for his hometown team in college; the Florida State Seminoles. He said it's a long-awaited goal finally coming to reality.

"I've been waiting three years to get this state title and I broke the record, and I get a ring? It's crazy," he said of his past week. "Everything is going perfect, and I get to stay in town to one of the biggest colleges, best colleges? Everything is going great. I feel like it'll be a perfect fit for me over the years and get me where I need to go."

Williams said he is thinking about majoring in zoology.

