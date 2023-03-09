Leon lacrosse unveils wall, dedicates bricks

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A project years in the making is finally finished at Leon High School.

A lacrosse wall, sounds simple, but for the Lions it's huge. The wall is perfect for helping players with ball handling, and it was dedicated Wednesday.

Most special is the brick "deck" that surrounds the wall, bricks that can be purchased that'll help fund the program. The first three are special to the Lions and the Leon community. One is for current head coach Jonas Clingerman, the others are for Lions lost, longtime supporter Ed Bishop and athletic director Mark Feely who died this summer.

"Ed Bishop had everything to do with this program, from the time I knew about it," said Clingerman. "He was a crucial part in a lot of the players lives back then, and I think he totally earned that. We want to honor him as such. Mark Feely was a huge advocate for the Leon lacrosse program. He helped us through a lot, and I spent a lot of time with him in his final days, and I think it's mor than fitting he's on the wall."

The wall is paying off, as the Lions are 5-1. They host Santa Fe Thursday at 7:00.