Leon lacrosse taking things one game at a time this postseason

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Playoff lacrosse is set to begin on the high school level in the state of Florida this week, and one team you need to keep an eye on? The boys from Leon.

The Lions enter the district tournament with a 13-2 record. They're a top ten team in Class 2A and they are ready to make some noise, but the goal is to take this postseason one game at a time and head coach Jonas Clingerman believes his guys will do just that.

"We've learned the hard way in the past, with other teams that we have looked past, granted they haven't been losses, but they have been close games that shouldn't have been that close," he said Monday. "We learned a lot from that as a coaching staff, as players, that you really can't look past anyone you play. My challenge to them is to put four quarters together, come out firing, it doesn't matter who you play, and give it all you got."

Leon hosts Milton in the district semifinals on Tuesday night.