Lincoln, also advance to semi's

Posted at 11:42 PM, Apr 11, 2022

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — High School Lacrosse scores from Monday April 11th. Class 1A District 2 Lincoln 17, Gainesville 2 Class 2A District 1 Leon 15, Fort Walton Beach 4



