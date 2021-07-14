Leon High School volleyball ready for the challenges ahead

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — On the verge of back to back state titles the Leon High School girls volleyball team fell just short of their goal in 2020. So heading into 2021 season, this team’s motivation is at an all time high to finish what they started. And now they get to do that with teammates who couldn’t be apart of it last year due to Covid.

“Our rising sophomores have not been here. That’s what’s so strange about it," says Leon head girls volleyball coach Angie Strickland. "So we have them participate in our week-long camps to get them geared up for the season since they missed that last year.”

Driven and hungry, the Lions know that if they want to be the best they’ll have to beat the best. And later this week Strickland and her team will head down to the University of Central Florida for three days of non-stop volleyball action with top tier competition.

“There will be three teams of 12 or less and they just battle other high schools down there for three straight days," Strickland said. "That will give them a solid opportunity to go against some of the best teams in the state.”

Strickland believe this team with a good returning crop of seniors, has what it takes to make another run for the state title. She also acknowledges the road to get their has escalated in difficulty compared to last year. So like in years past, she decided to put her squad in some of the best national tournaments in the country to prepare for what’s ahead.

“So we have the recipe. It’s just going to be those last few finished going down the stretch. We have one of the toughest schedules. We’re traveling out to Phoenix, going down to Orlando for the Nike tour of champions," she adds. "But I know there’s been some reclassification so we’ll be up against some really tough talent in Florida. But that’s what we work for.”

Leon heads down to UCF this Friday for their three day camp and will be in Orlando starting September 3rd for the Nike Tour of Champions.

