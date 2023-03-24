Leon High School softball stand-out signs with Warner

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Violet Irving has been a staple for the Leon High School softball team for four years, a varsity starter since her freshman season. On Thursday, the catcher announced where she'll spend the next four years.

Warner University the destination. Irving said she wasn't sure if she'd have the chance to play in college, but once the offers started coming she had her choice, and becoming a Royal was an easy one.

"It was nerve-wracking, kind of scary leaving people behind, but ready to start a new chapter," she said. "I went to a practice and I liked a lot of the girls. They were kind of a younger team, so those were the girls I'd be playing with when I went there, and I really liked the energy. Kind of a family kind of vibe."

Irving said she plans to major in business management and administration, and she said becoming a financial adviser could be in her future.