Leon High School football set to host youth camp

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Summer conditioning has begun for the Leon football time, and six months into his tenure as the Lions head coach, Tyrone McGriff is seeing increased turn-out. They're also working on upgrades to their weight room, and now he's giving back to the kids.

Next week, youth from kindergarten through eighth grade can learn from guys like Charlie Ward, Wally Williams and Sam McGrew. It's a chance to give back to the community, and a unique opportunity for area youth to experience learning the game from the best.

"Leon County students need something that they can come and be a part of and enjoy," said McGriff. "With coaches like Charlie Ward and Wally Williams and so many other great names, including former University of Miami quarterback Malik Rosier, that's an experience a lot of people will be able to talk about for years."

The camp kicks off Monday, June 6th and ends Friday, June 10th. The cost to attend is $150, and for more information on how to register, click here.