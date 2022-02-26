Leon High School Dance Marathon, Florida State soccer team up for Kickin' it for Miracles

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Dance Marathon raises money for pediatric hospitals across the country. The money helps fund research, medical equipment, and ways to improve patient care. On Sunday night, Sunday night, Leon High School hosts their Dance Marathon Event, when their year long effort to raise money will be revealed.

The national champion Florida State soccer team partnered up with Leon High for the first ever "Kickin' it for Miracles," a kick-ball tournament to raise money for Dance Marathon, a special event that connected the athletes and the students to some of the very kids they set out to help.

Lauren Price became close with Marshal Fisher in the hospital.

"When you have the same cancer as someone else, it's easier to connect with them because you're going through the same thing."

Both had bone cancer. Price survived. Fisher did not.

"I was almost not able to process it because he went through the same thing as me and we had two different outcomes," she said.

It's why Price is passionate about Dance Marathon and raising money for pediatric hospitals across the country, because there's a Marshal, and a Lauren, and a Fletcher, and a Grace, all around us.

"It's an opportunity for me to create a platform and an opportunity for other Miracle kids to have an opportunity like me," said Grace Kerwin, who is the Miracle Kid Liason, and who is a Miracle Kid herself. Kerwin has an autoimmune disease, and when given the chance to give back, she wanted to go big.

"You're able to build a relationship and it may not mean a lot now, but in the future you don't know how much of an impact I'm going to have or my teammates are going to have to these children," said Florida State soccer player LeiLanni Nesbeth.

The three time defending national champion Seminole soccer team said yes to kickball. Eight teams participated in Friday's tournament, and all represented a Miracle Kid, a child who has battled a sickness, and all proceeds going to help kids just like them.

"I think anyone who has a platform to be able to use it outside of the sport itself, any opportunity that comes to help others, we always seem to jump on it," said Nesbeth.

"That's what communities are for, and especially in Tallahassee it's awesome to see how people support each other in their times of need," added Price.

A community that helped Price, remembers Fisher and others, and works to keep their memories alive. Team Grace did top Team Fletcher 8-7 to win the tournament, which was named after Marshal Fisher. $1000 was raised towards Leon's Dance Marathon total, and if you want to donate, you can click here.