Leon High School cross country gearing up for state championships

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — On Friday morning the very best high school cross country runners in the state of Florida will make their way to Apalachee Regional Park for the state championships. And there’s plenty of hometown talent that will represent Tallahassee and the Big Bend.

Leon High School is one of those teams and this year the Lions are coming off a very successful regional performance that netted sophomore Patrick Koon a first place overall win and netted both the boys and girls teams a top-five finish. Koon and fellow teammate Lillee Tang both gave some insight as to what it will take to come out with a state title.

“I just need to think about the race and envision it in my mind. And I have to make sure that I’m ready and know I have to prepare for different scenarios," Koon told ABC 27. "Like what happens if someone goes early or what happens if someone makes a move here. I just got to know I’ve got to be ready for anything and trust your training and don;t freak yourself out before.”

“I think it definitely helps me run faster when I’m with other people. Because I can try to focus on staying with them and getting ahead of them,” adds Tang.

The first race begins Friday morning bright and early at 7:30 a.m.