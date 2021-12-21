Leon High hires Tyrone McGriff as head football coach

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Leon High School announced the hire of Tyrone McGriff as their newest head football coach on Tuesday.

McGriff is a Tallahassee native who was a standout player at Florida High before playing for the Florida A&M Rattlers as a four-year starter on defense from 2004 to 2007.

Most recently, McGriff served as Florida High's athletic director and the director of programs and community at FSUS.

Before that, McGriff served as the FSUS Head Track and Field and Cross Country coach from 2011 to 2017. He was also the assistant coach and Florida High Defensive Run Coordinator from 2008 to 2016.

“I am very excited to welcome Tyrone McGriff to the Leon High School staff," Leon County Principal Michael Bryan said. "He brings a level of experience, expertise, and professionalism that are second to none. I can’t wait to see the Lions thrive under his leadership.”

McGriff will start in his new position after the holiday break, the school announced.