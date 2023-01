Leon girls soccer picks up quarterfinal win as district tournaments roll on

Posted at 12:17 PM, Jan 27, 2023

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — High school boys and girls soccer district tournament games were played Thursday across the Big Bend.

FHSAA GIRLS SOCCER DISTRICT TOURNAMENT CLASS 2A DISTRICT 1 QUARTERFINALS

Munroe 1

Franklin County 3

*Franklin County advances to Monday's semifinals CLASS 3A DISTRICT 2 QUARTERFINALS

Marianna 4

Hamilton County 1

*Marianna advances to Friday's semifinals CLASS 5A DISTRICT 2 QUARTERFINALS

Rickards 1

Ridgeview 2 CLASS 6A DISTRICT 2 QUARTERFINALS

Leon 2

Crestview 1

*Leon advances to Monday's semifinals FHSAA BOYS SOCCER DISTRICT TOURNAMENT CLASS 2A DISTRICT 1 QUARTERFINALS

Community Christian 3

Franklin County 1

*CCS advances to Monday's semifinals CLASS 3A DISTRICT 2 QUARTERFINALS

Marianna 3

Taylor County 0

*Marianna advances to Friday's semifinals CLASS 4A DISTRICT 1 QUARTERFINALS

South Walton 7

Godby 0 West Florida 7

Gadsden County 4 CLASS 5A DISTRICT 1 QUARTERFINALS

Rickards 1

Lincoln 2

*Lincoln advances to Saturday's semifinals

