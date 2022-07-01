TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A basketball player from Leon and a flag football athlete from FAMU DRS both celebrated signing letters of intent on Thursday.

The Leon High School girls basketball team has celebrated six signees this year. From across the country in Washington to right up the road in Thomasville, they're headed all over, with the latest going to Illinois.

Antrinesha Johnson will play for Lincoln Trail College, and won't pay a dime in tuition, books, or housing, an opportunity she's worked hard for and can't wait to take advantage of.

"It just felt like home," she said. "He just gave me the opportunity and made me very comfortable. Even though I can't just go up the road to go visit right now, he made me comfortable and I'm not even there yet. Not everybody comes across opportunities like this."

Johnson graduated from Leon in just three years. She said she wants to study either business or accounting.

FAMU DRS flag football stand-out Suraya Wash is headed south to the University of Fort Lauderdale, where she'll play for the Eagles, who play in the National Christian College Athletic Association.

Wash is back healthy after tearing her ACL. She said she's ready to get back on the field, and Fort Lauderdale is exactly the place she wants to be.

"It's very surprising to me because I searched so hard and worked so hard to get here," she said. "It feels good to know that I'm headed somewhere now. I really like the location. It';s down south, I'll be near water and I get to have a new community and home. I'm ready to see what that's like."

Wash said she plans to study business administration. She graduated DRS with a 3.9 GPA.