Leon County Schools: Kevin Pettis out as Chiles High School football coach

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Leon County Schools District said Wednesday that the head football coach at Lawton Chiles High School, Kevin Pettis, has been removed from his position and will be reassigned.

The district released a statement Wednesday morning:

"Following the conclusion of an independent investigation, coach Kevin Pettis has been removed as the head football coach at Chiles High School and will be reassigned.



As required, the investigation’s findings will be forwarded to the Florida High School Athletic Association for review.



Additionally, the district can confirm that Chiles Assistant Football Coach Trey Pettis was placed on administrative leave on Wednesday, June 8 pending a review of school board policy.



The independent investigation was completed by Sniffen and Spellman, P.A.



Documents related to this case will be released in accordance with school board policy." - Leon County Schools District

Pettis said in a statement to WTXL ABC 27:

"I feel that this was a targeted narrative against myself and Chiles High, similar to the investigation against principal Burgess in 2021.



Rocky and the district have handled my case and Mr. Burgess’ previous case different from any other disciplinary matters in the County.



I do not agree with Rocky’s decision and I am looking into my options and next steps." - Kevin Pettis

Rocky Hanna is the superintendent of the Leon County Schools District.

Chiles High School athletic director Mike Eto told ABC 27 Wednesday that John Hernandez has been named the interim head football coach of the football team and that the search for a new head football coach began Wednesday.

Eto said he hopes to have a new head coach as soon as possible.

I spoke with Chiles athletic director Mike Eto, who told me that John Hernandez is the interim head coach at Chiles.



He said the search for a new head coach has started today, and the hope is to have someone in as soon as possible. @abc27 https://t.co/UOkV8flgA1 — Alison Posey (@AlisonPosey14) June 14, 2023

Kevin Pettis had led the football program since 2017.

Kevin Pettis has been removed as the head football coach at Chiles High and will be reassigned following the conclusion of an independent investigation.



Assistant football coach Trey Pettis was placed on administrative leave June 8th following a review of school board policy. — Alison Posey (@AlisonPosey14) June 14, 2023

The school district said April 19 that Kevin Pettis was placed on administrative leave pending an investigation into allegations of possible athletic violations.

The district said it took action after allegations were made by parents after a meeting with Leon County Schools.