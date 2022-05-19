Leon celebrates trio of basketball, volleyball signees Wednesday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Wednesday was a big day to recognize some senior student athletes at Leon High. Amanda Ray, who's played on varsity since her freshman season, signed with Life University in Marietta, Georgia, while three Lady Lion girls basketball players signed with LB Wallace in Alabama.

Jakyla Diawara, Nia Similien, and 2021 grad Daniela Pool will all be Saints. Head coach Bruce Daniels said in his sixteen years as head coach at Leon, he's never had three athletes sign in the same year, let along to the same college, and he couldn't be more proud.

"These kids were not taken off of their highlights, they were not taken off the stat sheets, there were taken off of working out," he said. "They had to impress the coaches and the coaches liked what they saw and they offered them, so kudos to them."