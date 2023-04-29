Leon celebrates seven during signing ceremony

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Friday saw a big day over at Leon High School as the Lions celebrated seven athletes who put pen to paper making their next steps official.

Three of those Lions, will be staying local.

Lily Moore will run for Florida State, one of the best runners in the state. Also staying in town, on the hardwood, Madeline Penney will suit up for the Eagles from Tallahassee Community College. In the water, Karlie Autry will be heading to the Rose City, to join the Night Hawks and Thomas University.

Overall, a big day for all three, who are pumped to be staying close, and making their dreams come true.

"I actually love it," said Moore. "My brother goes to FSU so it'll be nice to go to FSU with him, and I actually met all of my teammates on the team and I love them, I've always wanted to be a Nole so I just like, this is my dream, and it is crazy to actually be here."

"One of my head coaches is actually the Night Hawks coach over at Thomas University," added Autry. "I am super excited to continue to swim with him, I like him, he is a lot of fun, he is just a cool person. I am just super excited to be close to home, and still be able to have some connections with my family."

"I loved all of campus and just everything that she said, how she is as a coach," added Penney. "I just really fell in love with it and I have always dreamed of playing in college, so now that it is finally here, it is kind of mind blowing, so I am excited."

Four more Lions would also put pen to paper, Greg Horne will continue his football career at Webber international, Lillee Tang will run for the Naval Academy, while teammate Mallory Robinson will run for Flager. Meanwhile, on the pitch, Rheanna Moore will be taking her talents to Coker.

A big day for the Leon Lions, a day these athletes will not forget.