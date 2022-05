Leon beach volleyball falls to Bishop Kenny in 1A state tournament

Posted at 10:03 PM, May 06, 2022

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) —The Leon High School beach volleyball team lost their 1st round matchup in the class 1A state tournament in a 3-0 sweep to Bishop Kenny.

