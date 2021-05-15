Led by senior leadership, Bainbridge baseball embarks on first ever final four

BAINBRIDGE, GA. (WTXL) — On Friday afternoon the Bainbridge High School baseball team left Decatur County en route to Marist for the GHSA class AAAA final four. The first final four appearance in school history.

But with this Bearcats team you’d never be able to tell. The mood around the clubhouse is calm and collected. Head coach Donnie Coxwell says this week of practice leading up to the game has been nothing out of the ordinary. He knows his guys understand what it’ll take to clinch a spot in the state title game. Regardless of what happens on the field this weekend just know Bainbridge baseball isn’t going anywhere for a long time.

“They’ve raised the bar. We won our first region championship this year in 37 years. And what I hope they’re going to leave is that a three or four seed isn’t going to get it anymore," Coxwell told ABC 27. "We want to be the one, two seed, we want to host playoff games and we want to make a run.”

“The standard that's going to be here is always get better, do the small things right. If you do the small things right, you’re going to get everything else right and everything just falls into line," adds senior centerfielder Michael Conder.

Bainbridge and Marist start game one of the AAAA final four Saturday, with a first pitch time of 1 p.m. Game two is slated to start at 3 p.m.

