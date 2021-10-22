Lanier County tops Commerce to seal up trip to Columbus

LAKELAND, Ga. (WTXL) — Lanier County split with Commerce Wednesday night to force a decisive game three on Thursday, with the winner advancing to next week's state tournament in Columbus in A-Public.

In the bottom of the seventh, Jaden Benefield tripled, and two batters later, on a Stefie Gano hit to first, Benefield slid under the tag at home to score the game winning run.

"It's an indescribable feeling, this was the type of atmosphere you're going to have next week and to be able to come through and win the ball game and the girls performing in the last inning, I mean it's and indescribable feeling," said head coach Scott Ray.

The Lady Dawgs open the state tournament against Crawford County Thursday, October 28th at 9:00 am.