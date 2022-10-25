Lanier County softball looks ahead to Columbus

LAKELAND, Ga. (WTXL) — To some high school softball, we are down to just one team left standing in the peach state, as Lanier County will be making the trek to Columbus for the 5th year in a row.

The Lady Bulldogs are one of just eight teams left standing in Class A Division 2 and the ladies are on the hunt for the programs first ever state title. That moment would be a special one and you ask Bulldogs head coach Scott Ray, he believes he has the team to accomplish just that.

"This year we are one through nine, we're not one through seven like a single A team could be, we're one through nine, we're a good one through nine, and to be that way I believe that just puts us at another level that we haven't been at yet," said Ray. "To win a state championship at our school, it would just be I mean, you know you are the first one so it will never be forgotten and that is something kind of hard to describe."

And the Ladies will open up their slate in Columbus on Wednesday against Schley County at 1pm.