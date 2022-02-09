Lanier County building on tradition with third straight year with a college football signing

LAKELAND, Ga. (WTXL) — Last year, the Lanier County football program made history when three football players signed on the same day for the first time ever. On Tuesday, the signing day tradition continuing in Lakeland, as Kish Wright signing with Reinhardt University, a NAIA program in Georgia.

The wide receiver said he is happy to continue and build upon what the Bulldogs are building.

"I feel like with the past signees and me, I feel like we're building something for the recruiters to come and for our teammates to have more exposure so they get recruited too," he said. "I'm very excited for this moment. I thought it would never happen, but God had a plan!"

Wright said he plans to study sports management.

