Lakeland wrap: Florida High, Madison County poised to use defeat as learning opportunity

LAKELAND, Fla. (WTXL) — The high school girls basketball season has officially come to a close here in the Sunshine State for our local area teams. And while the pain of a state semifinals defeat may still linger for Florida High and Madison County there’s a lot that both teams can take away from this experience.

For the Seminoles, it’s the end of the line for standout’s Tonie Morgan and Audia Young. But the old saying iron sharpens iron stands as the best way to describe their relationship with each other on the basketball court. And just because their time on the court together is done. It doesn’t mean these two aren’t going to be in each mother's corner for the next chapter of their lives.

“It makes the game much easier when you have someone that you can rely on. I know I can trust her and she can trust me," says Morgan." It's been a great season.”

”It’s nice to play with someone you're close with. Me and Tonie grew up together so I love her like a sister," Young adds.

Madison County’s senior class will forever be able to say they made it to the state final four two of the last three years. And while the Cowgirls hope to push this loss behind them, head coach Christohper Neal told ABC 27 that big defeats often lead to the biggest comebacks.

"You know I’m always trying to teach the girls to take the good with the bad. No matter how bad you play you still have to hold your head up and show good sportsmanship and that’s something that’s a part of life," Neal said. "And we told them whatever you put into basketball is what you’ll get out of it. So if you don’t put anything in then you won’t get anything out.”

