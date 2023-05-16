Lafayette baseball confident as they look to win a state championship

MAYO, Fla. (WTXL) — 2016 was the last time the Lafayette baseball team won a state title. Seven years later, the Hornets are the Big Bend's lone high school baseball team left standing, and the boys from Mayo are on a mission. They want to bring another trophy home.

The number one seed in the state final four, the Hornets the favorite to win a state championship down in Fort Myers this week. The Hornets are hot too, plating at least nine runs in each of their last four games. They look to keep that same energy this week. They're confident, and locked in on the task at hand.

"By far it is some of the best baseball we are playing right now," said senior Dawson Mock. "Basically in 1A, you haven't seen many teams doing what we're doing right now. They are all excited, we are all together, and we are ready to get down there and show them what we are going to do. It would mean everything to the team and the fans. We had a packed out crowd last time we played here for our last home game, so they are excited and we are going to go get it done."

"My whole coaching career, I've never looked too far ahead, but I said guys, I just knew what kind of team we had early, just talent wise, we're very good," said head coach Tim Hanson. "We're an old team, and I just felt like if there was a year to make a run, this was it."

Two more wins, and that state championship is coming home to Mayo. Up first? Holmes County in the Class 1A state semifinals Wednesday at 1:00.