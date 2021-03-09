Kyle McGill leaves behind legacy, new standard of success for Chiles High School wrestling

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Entering the Class 2A 195 pound state wrestling title match, Chiles High School's Kyle McGill knew that all of his conditioning and preparation he had worked so hard at was about to pay off.

Many years of honing his craft on the mats earned the Timberwolf senior his first state title. And just to add a cherry on top of it all, it doubles as the first wrestling state title in Chiles school history. McGill is now just the fifth wrestler from Leon County to ever capture a state title in wrestling. A historic day that will forever be engraved into his memory as he brings forward a new standard of success for the next generation of wrestlers.

“From the moment I stepped into the (wrestling) room in fifth grade, I realized there was never a state champ. And that was the goal I had since then" McGill said. "Just having coach Marschka and all my coaches help me along the journey was amazing.”

“I was ecstatic and excited, finally got the state champion we’ve been hunting for the last 16 years as a head coach here," says Chiles head wrestling coach James Marschka. "Watching Kyle progress through middle school and high school in this room and seeing that hard work and perseverance he put through it, made it even better.”

Kyle has yet to decide which college he will attend in the fall but he does plan on continuing his wrestling career wherever he goes.

