Kiel Angry formally introduced as Thomasville's head boys basketball coach

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — Kiel Angry may not be from Thomasville, but the Rose City has been home for a while. He's been an assistant coach for the Thomasville High boys basketball team since 2012, and on Monday, he was formally introduced as the Bulldogs next head coach.

He said the transition has been easy. The Bulldogs do have to move up a classification this year, but coach said he is not worried about it. He's ready for this opportunity, and assures us that the reputation of the Diamond T will remain strong.

"I look at it as another stepping stone that this program has to go through," he said of the move from AA to AAA. "We're faced with those type of obstacles all the time, so I'm ready for it. the thing about it is, you will know you're playing Thomasville."

Coach said he's one thing about him? He's passionate, a trait he knows the kids feed off of on the court.