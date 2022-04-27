Jonathan DeLay named 16th head coach of Thomasville football program

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — On Wednesday, Thomasville athletic director Jermey Rayburn named interim head football coach Jonathan DeLay as the 16th head coach in program history.

The Thomasville administration showed they have faith that DeLay can continue their successful trajectory to chase a state title. Which will be won by creating and sustaining a winning environment.

“Our program is going to be built on that foundation of love. Because for me it’s about serving those kids," DeLay says. "And I told them this morning that for my leaders if you want to lead you got to go serve. What we’ve got to get to with this program is that we’re serving each other so that we can go on to do great things.”