TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — In games pushed back by Hurricane Ian, Jefferson County and Suwannee picked up big wins on the gridiron on Monday night.

The Bulldogs from Live Oak welcomed in Taylor County and walked away with a 38-0 win.

In Monticello, the Tigers picked up their first win of the season, taking down FAMU DRS 36-12.