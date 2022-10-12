Jags name Andrew Moten next head basketball coach

HAVANA, Fla. (WTXL) — In some high school basketball news, Tuesday was a big day for Gadsden County High School as the Jaguars named Andrew Moten as their next head boys basketball coach.

Moten is a Quincy native who starred at Shanks High School and the University of Florida before playing in the NBA and overseas.

Just a few years ago, Moten led West Gadsden High School to a state title, and this will now be his second stint as the head man for the Jaguars, which was an opportunity for Moten, that just felt right.

"Always good to be able to come back home and I am just excited and looking forward to getting together and working with these young men," said Moten. "I think there is a lot of talent here and there is a lot of potential, so we just have got to develop it. I am an up-tempo type of guy, I like to press all over the basketball court and that is the way we are going to play, and I think we have the guys here to do that."

A big hire for the Jags and now the work to get to Lakeland will begin right away.