Lowndes new football coach Adam Carter ready to take over

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — After just one year at the helm of the Lowndes football program, Zach Grage was let go last month. Earlier this week, Adam Carter was named the new head coach of the Vikings. He's been the head coach at Grayson the past four years, winning a state title in 2020.

He told us he's been looking at this job from a distance for a while. For Carter, it's a destination job, a job he knew when it came around he wanted. Now that he can say it's his, coach can't wait to get started.

"I think it's a job that everyone looks at as you want to go and spend your career there," he said. "Because of the buy in and the investment into the program, the investment into the school and that's why, and when you throw in the academic side Lowndes bring to the equation, with the family and those kind of things, this one checks off all the boxes."

Coach will be formally introduced to the Lowndes community next month.